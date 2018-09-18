Michigan High School Encourages Seniors to Dress Up as Their Favorite Characters For School ID Photos

As they did in 2017, the senior students North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan dressed up like their favorite characters, role models, and pop culture icons for their school ID photos.

Amongst the costumes for the class of 2019 were the Notorious RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg), We Can Do It, Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Carribean, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Wayne and Garth of Wayne’s World and a wonderful tribute to the late great Bob Ross, just to name a few.

“There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are 9” -Notorious RBG #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/8y2FdBQipm — ???nb??? ??? (@ava_farquhar) September 13, 2018

“We can do it!”

(Hannah doesn’t have twitter so I’m sharing hers) #NFID19 pic.twitter.com/9m8NmXmKd8 — Gwyn Watson (@GwynWatson_) September 13, 2018

#NFID19 Hi. I’m Elle woods and this is Bruiser Woods pic.twitter.com/JGNIqy7QJ5 — Alexis Vlada?? (@__alexisk__) September 13, 2018