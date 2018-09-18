Laughing Squid

Michigan High School Encourages Seniors to Dress Up as Their Favorite Characters For School ID Photos

As they did in 2017, the senior students North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan dressed up like their favorite characters, role models, and pop culture icons for their school ID photos.

Amongst the costumes for the class of 2019 were the Notorious RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg), We Can Do It, Jack Sparrow of Pirates of the Carribean, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Wayne and Garth of Wayne’s World and a wonderful tribute to the late great Bob Ross, just to name a few.

