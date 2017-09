High School Allows Seniors To Wear Awesome Pop Culture Costumes For Their School ID Photos

In case you missed any today, check out our awesome senior id's! It's a great day to be a raider! #NFIDS16 pic.twitter.com/RL6Hr9gy2a

Awesome job by all that participated in #NFID18 today! You all looked great?? pic.twitter.com/RMdhysjMcT

North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan allows their senior class to take photos for their school IDs while wearing costumes, mostly inspired by pop culture characters. Students from the 2017 class posted their awesome IDs on Twitter under the hashtag #NFID18 .

