Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

What Homemade Garlic Bread Tastes Like After Floating Up 35 Kilometers Into the Stratosphere

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Homemade Garlic Bread in Space

The ever-curious Tom Scott recruited Steve Randall from Random Engineering and Barry Lewis from My Virgin Kitchen to participate in an unusual but very cool experiment. Lewis provided a loaf of homemade garlic bread, half of which placed onto an open styrofoam box attached to a weather balloon provided by Randall. Randall launched the weather balloon and sent the piece of garlic bread over 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) into the stratosphere. At this point the balloon popped and the bread began its descent. At just under 10 kilometers, the GPS enabled styrofoam box snapped shut for a safe, protected landing. The group caught up with the doughy astronaut in a muddy field, opened up the box and compared the traveling bread to the half that remained on land.

Garlic Bread Box Snapping Shut

This started as a conversation in a pub a few weeks ago, and turned into one of the more ridiculous videos I’ve ever done. We send home-made garlic bread skyward on a balloon; exposed it to the stratosphere, 35km up; successfully returned it to earth in a protective box; and then ate it. It tasted… cold.

Lewis generously shared three different recipes for “Out of This World Garlic Bread“, from which he chose a favorite to go flying into the stratosphere.

In this video i’m putting 3 different garlic breads to the test – oh and also picking which one of my favourites will be sent to the outer edges of space over 100,000 feet in the air in Tom Scott’s video!

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP