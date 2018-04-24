What Homemade Garlic Bread Tastes Like After Floating Up 35 Kilometers Into the Stratosphere

The ever-curious Tom Scott recruited Steve Randall from Random Engineering and Barry Lewis from My Virgin Kitchen to participate in an unusual but very cool experiment. Lewis provided a loaf of homemade garlic bread, half of which placed onto an open styrofoam box attached to a weather balloon provided by Randall. Randall launched the weather balloon and sent the piece of garlic bread over 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) into the stratosphere. At this point the balloon popped and the bread began its descent. At just under 10 kilometers, the GPS enabled styrofoam box snapped shut for a safe, protected landing. The group caught up with the doughy astronaut in a muddy field, opened up the box and compared the traveling bread to the half that remained on land.

This started as a conversation in a pub a few weeks ago, and turned into one of the more ridiculous videos I’ve ever done. We send home-made garlic bread skyward on a balloon; exposed it to the stratosphere, 35km up; successfully returned it to earth in a protective box; and then ate it. It tasted… cold.

Lewis generously shared three different recipes for “Out of This World Garlic Bread“, from which he chose a favorite to go flying into the stratosphere.