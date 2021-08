Skilled Semi Truck Driver Makes a Cup of Tea While Carefully Backing Up His Rig

Niall Reid, an incredibly proficient semi-truck driver in North Lincolnshire, England, attached a teabag to his rear bumper and skillfully backed up his rig so that it hovered above an awaiting cup of hot water. He then released the brake and the contained leaves plunged right in. Reid dunked the bag a couple of times, making a nice cuppa in the process.

Hard to beat the wee stran of tea

via Everlasting Blort