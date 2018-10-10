Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Illustrated Woman Tries to Hold Onto Herself as Her Body Breaks Away in Fragments in ‘Self, Contained’

by at on

Self, Contained

In the brilliant animated short “Self, Contained“, by filmmaker Chris Carboni, a lost looking woman with her arms tightly wrapped around her body, suddenly and randomly finds pieces of herself breaking off in disembodied fragments. She tries desperately to hold onto herself, but finds she temporarily cannot do so. After a few moments, her body puts itself back together and she’s back to holding herself tightly, a strong visual representation of transient global amnesia, a neurological memory disorder.

It started with forgetting where she was. But before long, she had forgotten WHO she was. “Self, Contained” tells the surreal story of a woman coping with Transient Global Amnesia – a sudden, temporary episode of memory loss.

via Vimeo Staff Picks



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP