SEER, An Emotionally Expressive Robot With Big Eyes and Functioning Eyebrows

Japanese artist Takayuki Todo has created SEER (Simulative Emotional Expression Robot), a wonderfully expressive robot that can simulate emotion with intentionally large eyes inside a face that is recognizably human. The SEER also has a set of functioning eyebrows that convey a sense of compassion and empathy.

If we understand and identify with robots which can learn the functions and usages of emotional expressions from interactions with people, get a good command of them accordingly with situations and context, could we distinguish them from the existence of those with real minds and emotions? As the first step to realize this, I thought two conditions were necessary: the eyes to detect the appearance of another’s face, and the face to be made appealing to the viewer’s eye.

SEER is also able to mirror facial expression in real-time.