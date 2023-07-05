An Insightful Look Into How an Introvert Sees the World

Illustrator Sofja Umarik describes her life as an introvert, further explaining how she navigates through a loud world that doesn’t always recognize quiet strength. Umarik also knows that she’s not alone, nor does she feel alone when she’s by herself.

Introverts are everywhere, and our quiet approach to life, our need for solitary time, isn’t a flaw – it’s a gift. But as an introvert it’s not always easy to realize how wonderful you are. The world feels like a place that rewards extroverts. Where being loud is mistaken for being confident and happy. …For those who speak softly, it’s easy to feel left out.

Umarik also talks about the physiological differences between introverts and extroverts.

There are two important chemicals found in all our brains – dopamine and acetylcholine. Dopamine is like a hit of energy when we take risks or meet new people – and it makes extroverts feel great. But introverts are more sensitive to dopamine and get quickly over-stimulated. That’s why we prefer the more slow-burn feeling we get when our brains release acetylcholine. That happens when we concentrate, read, or focus our minds. It makes us introverts feel relaxed, alert and content.