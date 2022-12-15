A Five-Part Brass Cover of ‘Joy to the World’

Musician Seb Skelly performed a harmonious five-part brass horn cover of the classic Christmas carol “Joy to the World” while dressed in different holiday garb. As with his previous arrangements, Skelly accompanied himself on two trumpets, a solo horn, a flugelhorn, and a soprano trombone.

Instruments used Left to Right: Trumpet | Solo Horn | Flugelhorn -2 octaves | Soprano Trombone -1 octave | Trumpet Recorded with a C414 Mixed in Logic Pro Filmed with a Fujifilm X100F Edited in Final Cut Pro Music written in Dorico Pro 4 Valve oil all over me bleddy fingers Burt’s Bees® applied liberally Transcriptions done with my earholes.