A Sneaky Seagull Flies Off With a GoPro Camera Documenting the Flight Like a Drone

Curious about the seagulls that live near his coastal Norwegian home, photographer Kjell Robertsen left some bread along with his GoPro camera out on his porch in order to capture some close shots of the birds eating. What he didn’t count on was that an enterprising seagull would take off into the air with his camera, inadvertantly using it like a drone. Luckily, Robertsen was able to locate his GoPro several months later and the footage was still intact.
