Incredible Underwater Photos Showcasing the Amazing Sea Creatures of New South Wales, Australia

Lawrence Scheele, an “aspiring underwater photographer and marine biologist”, captures amazing images of cuttlefish, octopus, squid and other sea
creatures in the waters of his native New South Wales, Australia. Among his favorite to photograph are the incredible Sepia apama, aka the world’s largest cuttlefish, who have a special place in Scheele’s heart.
I remember being a kid and looking at my Dad’s Australian National Geographic magazine collection and seeing a cover illustration of the Australian Giant Cuttlefish (Sepia apama). Flash forward years later and I have the luxury of meeting and swimming with numerous individuals for hours! They truly are something else in my heart.