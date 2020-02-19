Incredible Underwater Photos Showcasing the Amazing Sea Creatures of New South Wales, Australia

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lawrence Scheele, an “aspiring underwater photographer and marine biologist”, captures amazing images of cuttlefish, octopus, squid and other sea

creatures in the waters of his native New South Wales, Australia. Among his favorite to photograph are the incredible Sepia apama, aka the world’s largest cuttlefish, who have a special place in Scheele’s heart.