Scottish Women’s Group Knits Sweaters For Overlooked Dogs To Help Them Get Adopted

The Scottish RSPCA partnered with the Scottish Women’s Institute to provide brightly colored sweaters to loving, adoptable dogs who may have been overlooked because of their dark colored fur due to Black Dog Syndrome. Adding to this prejudice was British folklore, which often portrayed black dogs as the embodiment of evil. In order to combat these kinds of odds, these very generous women used their collective knitting talents to offer these beautiful dogs a chance to stand out.

Dozens of homeless dogs in Scottish SPCA rescue centres are being discriminated against because of the colour of their fur – but now an army of knitters from The Scottish Women’s Institute have stepped in to help the pooches find their forever homes by creating colourful woollen overcoats.

A post shared by Scottish SPCA (@official_scottishspca) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

photos via Scottish Women’s Institute

via The Dodo