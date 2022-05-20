Executive Director of the Institute for Art and Olfaction Talks About the Importance of Scent Education

60 Second Docs visited with Saskia Wilson-Brown, the Executive Director of The Institute for Art and Olfaction in Los Angeles. Over the course of one minute, Wilson-Brown explains the importance of different scents – no matter how unpleasant, how the Institute educates the public about scents and some of the oddest things she’s been asked to create in a smell.

My interest in scent is always from the perspective of creating access and there’s no reason why Los Angeles can’t be a source of inspiration as much as some beautiful jungle. The hardest smells are conceptual. an artist once asked to make the smell of “children screaming at midnight”. There’s not really a smell to that.

The Institute was first established in 2012 as a non-profit organization “devoted to advancing public, artistic and experimental engagement with scent” and continues educating through perfume classes, presentations, exhibitions, and private consultations.