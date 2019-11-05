Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Interactive Visualization of the Scale of Objects in Space

by on

Size of Space

Computer scientist Neal Argarwal has created an incredible, interactive visualization showing how the various objects measure up to each other in terms of relative size. The larger sized objects appear as the viewer hits the arrow keys or uses the trackpad. With the right arrow, objects become greater and greater in size, while the left arrow will reduce the objects back to the beginning screen.

Hubble Space Telescope

Earth Planets

via Flowing Data




Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved