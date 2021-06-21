Musician Says Goodbye to His Beloved Dog With a Beautiful Acoustic Cover of ‘What a Wonderful World’

Upon sharing the news that his beloved drum-playing dog Maple had sadly passed away in her sleep, multi-instrumentalist AcousticTrench (previously) shared a beautifully melancholic, previously recorded video of him playing a wistful cover of the Louis Armstrong song “What a Wonderful World” with a smiling Maple resting her beautiful head upon his leg.

Yesterday I had to say goodbye to my best friend. Maple passed away peacefully during the night, while I held her in my arms. We have spent every moment together for over 12 years, doing everything together. …There are a lot of videos that I filmed with Maple which I never posted on YouTube, or videos I didn’t finish editing, that I might release in the future. I hope that some of the moments we shared together over the years have helped to bring some joy or comfort to you.