Jaunty Acoustic Guitar Cover of the Star Wars Cantina Song With an Adorably Rhythmic Dog on Drums

The very talented musician Acoustic Trench (previously) recorded a jaunty acoustic version of the Figrin D’an and The Modal Node song that was iconically played at the Mos Eisley Cantina in Star Wars IV: A New Hope. His solidly rhythmic golden retriever/border collie mix Maple the Pup kept a simple beat on drums.

Trench originally recorded this in 2016, but posted it on Saturday, May 4, 2019 aka Star Wars Day.