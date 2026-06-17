Saul Goodman Informs Americans of Their Rights Under the United States Constitution

The great Bob Odenkirk recreated his inimitable Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul character, Saul Goodman, to inform Americans of their rights under the United States Constitution.

Did you know you have rights? Well, you do! Sure, they’re old-timey. They were written by a bunch of guys in powdered wigs and knee socks. Boring. But believe it or not, they’re still surprisingly relevant.

Goodman was particularly familiar with this document, as his entire office was completely lined with it.

You lucky so-and-so, look at you, you got rights coming out the wazoo! All because a whole bunch of good people — two hundred and fifty years’ worth – sacrificed everything they had for this awesome wallpaper behind me. Know your rights. And for the love of Mike, don’t ever give ‘em up.



Jonathon Banks also reprised his role of tough guy Mike Ehrmantraut.

I’m Mike and I approve this message.

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