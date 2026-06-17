Saul Goodman Informs Americans of Their Rights Under the United States Constitution

The great Bob Odenkirk recreated his inimitable Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul character, Saul Goodman, to inform Americans of their rights under the United States Constitution.

Did you know you have rights? Well, you do! Sure, they’re old-timey. They were written by a bunch of guys  in powdered wigs and knee socks. Boring. But believe it or not, they’re still surprisingly relevant.

Goodman was particularly familiar with this document, as his entire office was completely lined with it.

You lucky so-and-so, look at you, you got rights coming out the wazoo! All because a whole bunch of good people — two  hundred and fifty years’ worth – sacrificed   everything they had for this awesome wallpaper behind me. Know your rights. And for the love  of Mike, don’t ever give ‘em up.

Jonathon Banks also reprised his role of tough guy Mike Ehrmantraut.

I’m Mike and I approve this message.

How to Get Out of Jury Duty

Saul Goodman Explains How to Get Out of Jury Duty
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts