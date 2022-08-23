Saul Goodman Explains How to Get Out of Jury Duty

In a clever trailer for the fifth season of Better Call Saul, the titular character Saul Goodman explains the best excuses to get out of serving jury duty when it proves inconvenient to one’s life.

There’s no greater duty than participating in democratic government through jury service, but Saul Goodman has plenty of tips to help you avoid it when it’s inconvenient.

In case his avoidance advice doesn’t work, Goodman, Kim Wexler, and Howard Hamlin explain how best to act as a juror.

Saul, Howard and Kim break down the ins and outs of sitting on a jury.

Another trailer from the same season features the always impeccable Gus Fring showing how to best iron a shirt.