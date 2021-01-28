A Richly Beautiful Abstract Topographical Map Made With Natural Paints In Various Stages of Drying

German photographer and fluid artist Roman de Giuli (previously) has created “Satellike”, a richly beautiful abstract topographical map using handcrafted ink and paint in various stages of drying. This particular piece was made for an exhibit at the National Palace Museum of Taipei about the culture of Taiwan. de Giuli wanted the colors to be natural and reflective of the land’s natural tones.

One important aspect was to implement natural colors and realistic earth tones to the color palette and focus more on details than on a commercial look with punchy color and contrast…What you see in SATELLIKE are very long shots of watery ink in motion on several coats of half-dried paint. Drying the paint leads to organic structures which can be brought to life again with water, ink, and sour flow release mediums.