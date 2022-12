Novelty retailer Tree Buddees has created a “Santa Frozen in Carbonite” Christmas tree ornament that amusingly parodies the iconic scene that left Han Solo immobilized in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

This fun Santa ornament is a parody of the Star Wars movies. Santa won’t be making it to delivery his ornaments this Christmas, he’s been frozen in carbonite. This funny ornament is sure to get some laughs this holiday season!