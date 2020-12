In time for the holidays, online retailer Studio 21 Graphix is selling a jolly Santa Claus face mask. This reusable face mask is made of cotton, completely washable, and looks good on anyone who wants to spread a little holiday cheer while helping to slow the spread COVID-19.

One size fits most adults. Ideal for both women and men. This Santa Claus beard mask is suitable for Christmas parties, dress parties, Santa Claus role cosplay, family parties, and so on.

via Dude I Want That