A Quarantined Samuel L. Jackson Reads ‘Stay The F**k at Home’ by the Author of ‘Go The F**k to Sleep’

While virtually appearing on the home version of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the great Samuel L. Jackson shared an important message that several others have shared, but in a far blunter manner. Jackson worked with Adam Mansbach, the author of the pragmatic children’s book Go The F**k to Sleep, to adapt the story to address more current events. The result of this collaboration is “Stay The F**k at Home”.

Corona is spreading motherf**ker, it’s no joke

It’s no time to work or roam

The way you can fight it is simple my friends

Just stay the f**k at home

Now technically I’m not a doctor

but motherf**ker listen when I read a poem

So here I am Samuel L Jackson

imploring you to keep your ass at home.

What he said.

Hey, I encourage everybody who's been asking me to write a certain new book and have it read by a certain celebrity to watch Jimmy Kimmel tonight. — Adam Mansbach (@adammansbach) March 31, 2020

The coolest man in quarantine joins us with an important and profane message… @SamuelLJackson #StayTheFAtHome #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse pic.twitter.com/XmWCpPcAzC — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Host Jimmy Kimmel has been raising money for various charities during the quarantine. Jackson chose Feeding America.

Sam delivers an important message to everyone – “Stay the F**k at Home!” Jimmy will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Sam chose Feeding America. Please consider helping them bring food to communities that need it most.

Here’s the full interview.