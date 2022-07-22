A Lush Instrumental Cover of ‘Running Up That Hill’ Performed on a Self-Playing Hammered Dulcimer

Engineer DJthefirst built an incredible self-playing hammered dulcimer that performed a lush instrumental cover of the resurgent 1985 Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, which became popular again in 2022 due to the sublime fourth season of Stranger Things. The instrument’s hammers were connected by wires to a lighted control box that ensured a light touch so as not to break the strings.

DJtheFirst previously engineered Tesla Coils to perform an electrical cover of the series theme.

via Born in Space