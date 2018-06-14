53 Baby Goats of Sunflower Creamery Continue the Annual Tradition of an Evening Run Around the Farm

As we’ve written in the past, the wonderful people at the Sunflower Farm Creamery have created an adorable tradition of going for a warm weather evening run with all of the season’s baby goats. The 53 kids of 2018 were no exception. The little ones made their way around the Cumberland, Maine dairy farm. This time (human) baby Max was there to join in on the fun. The adorable trio of new barn kittens thought it better to hide under the barn than to participate in the run.

It’s not easy putting 53 goat kids to bed. …By 8 weeks they get excited to have their supper and are willing to run in themselves, but it is a challenge to get them all in at once, so we use their favorite game, running after humans as a herd. Running with the goats at evening chore time has been a tradition since we started the farm in 2010, and this year our granddaughter Max has been able to join us for the ritual!