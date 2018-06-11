A Trio of Rescued Orange Tabby Kittens Get to Know the Resident Goats of Sunflower Farm Creamery

The wonderful humans of the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine quite generously offered a new home to three kittens named Bob, George and Ed. These barncats-to-be got to know the resident goats, albeit a bit reticently at first. But before long, one of the kittens was sitting calmly in a box filled with hay, while hungry hircine youngsters munched away around him, while the others were exploring the farm.

Yesterday we adopted a trio of kitten boys to be barn cats. Their mama was a feral cat. They were born in a pile of insulation and when they were found, their eyes were all shut due to the irritation. One of our very kind friends was their foster mama for an organization called Community Cat Advocates in Maine.