A Four Month Old Baby Girl Is Happy to Share Her Space With Some Affectionate Newborn Baby Goats

Baby and Baby Goats

For a number of days in a row, an adorable four month old baby girl named Max has been visiting her loving grandfather who is also the owner of the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine. While Max is at the farm, she’s more than happy to sit in a floral covered box, a little red wagon and even a steel bucket filled with hay along with any number of newborn baby goats keeping an eye on her.

Each morning over the past two weeks my daughter Lila and I have been bringing her out for a goat visit with the new goats. (42 have been born over 10 days!) While she is sleeping new babies arrive for her to meet and she seems genuinely delighted by their soft fur and sweet faces.

