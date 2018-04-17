Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Adorable Trio of Two-Day Old Baby Goats Wait in a Steel Bucket While Their Mother Eats Dinner

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Trio of Baby Goats in a Steel Bucket

Three of the seventeen baby goats who were born in April 2018 at the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine adorably hung out in a steel bucket made comfy with straw, patiently looking around at their brand new world while their mother had a bite to eat. This little hircine trio were given the elegant Shakespearian names of Ophelia, Hamlet and Yorick.

These sweet triplets are two days old! Could they be any sweeter? So docile and lovey! Their names are Ophelia, Hamlet and Yorick. They were perfectly happy to enjoy some time together in a bucket of hay while their mom ate dinner!

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP