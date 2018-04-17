An Adorable Trio of Two-Day Old Baby Goats Wait in a Steel Bucket While Their Mother Eats Dinner

Three of the seventeen baby goats who were born in April 2018 at the Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, Maine adorably hung out in a steel bucket made comfy with straw, patiently looking around at their brand new world while their mother had a bite to eat. This little hircine trio were given the elegant Shakespearian names of Ophelia, Hamlet and Yorick.

These sweet triplets are two days old! Could they be any sweeter? So docile and lovey! Their names are Ophelia, Hamlet and Yorick. They were perfectly happy to enjoy some time together in a bucket of hay while their mom ate dinner!