San Francisco distance runner Lenny Maughan very strategically planned out a route for an endurance run that created a city street portrait of artist Frida Kahlo that could be seen on a map he recorded using the Strava app. This highly creative run was a remarkable 28.9 miles that took over six hours to complete.

Over the years, Maughan also mapped out a Star Trek Enterprise run, a bicep “Resist” run, a beer run, a cat run, and a martini run, among others.

via SFGate