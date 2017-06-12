Laughing Squid

Hilarious Animated Vignettes Showing What Would Happen if Animals Were Completely Round

Kyra Buschor and Constantin Päplow of Rollin’ Wild have created a hilarious follow up to their very funny, award-winning student animation “Rollin’ Safari”. The newer animation entitled “Rollin’ France” vividly imagines the problems the animals of France (and elsewhere) would face if their bodies were completely round.

via reddit


