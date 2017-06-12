Hilarious Animated Vignettes Showing What Would Happen if Animals Were Completely Round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyra Buschor and Constantin Päplow of Rollin’ Wild have created a hilarious follow up to their very funny, award-winning student animation “Rollin’ Safari”. The newer animation entitled “Rollin’ France” vividly imagines the problems the animals of France (and elsewhere) would face if their bodies were completely round.

