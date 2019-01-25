Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Ross Marquand Performs Impressions of Very Famous People Doing Very Mundane Things

by at on

Ross Marquand, now a regular on the AMC series The Walking Dead and a very funny impressionist, performed a series of his best for a very appreciative Chicago in-studio audience on Windy City Live. Marquand was given a mundane situation for each of his characters to address such as Matthew McConaughey ordering chicken or Sir Michael Caine auditioning for the part of an elder Batman.

Actor & Walking Dead star Ross Marquand impersonates Al Pacino, John C. Reilly, Kevin Spacey, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Sly Stallone and Christopher Walken in our studio.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP