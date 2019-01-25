Ross Marquand Performs Impressions of Very Famous People Doing Very Mundane Things

Ross Marquand, now a regular on the AMC series The Walking Dead and a very funny impressionist, performed a series of his best for a very appreciative Chicago in-studio audience on Windy City Live. Marquand was given a mundane situation for each of his characters to address such as Matthew McConaughey ordering chicken or Sir Michael Caine auditioning for the part of an elder Batman.
Actor & Walking Dead star Ross Marquand impersonates Al Pacino, John C. Reilly, Kevin Spacey, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Sly Stallone and Christopher Walken in our studio.