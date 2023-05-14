1968 Footage of the Rolling Stones Recording ‘Sympathy for the Devil’

Footage from the 1968 Jean-Luc Godard film Sympathy for the Devil shows The Rolling Stones recording the iconic song behind the title. Godard captured the band’s incredible creative process of sounding out the song through each instrument and Mick Jagger‘s vocals repeatedly until it was perfect.

This video delves into the story behind the song, including the unique blend of musical styles that sets it apart. The video also explores the song’s lasting impact on the music industry and its continued popularity in live performances. Join us as we take a closer look at this classic song and its place in rock and roll history.