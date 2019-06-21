Laughing Squid

Artist Josh Ellingson Connects His Roku Digital Media Player to an Ancient Black and White Television

The very talented Josh Ellingson, who is an artist and good friend of Laughing Squid, very cleverly connected his Roku digital media player to an ancient black-and-white television. Ellingson achieved this anachronistic experiment using a matching transformer that attaches to the TV and goes out to the coaxial cable, which is then attached to an RF player that connects to an old Roku box.





