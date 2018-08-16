Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Rod Serling Used Allegory to Make Episodes of ‘The Twilight Zone’ Feel Culturally Relevant

by at on

In an extremely insightful essay about the iconic original series The Twilight Zone, artist Zane Whitener of In Praise of Shadows takes a look at how subjects that appear to be too fantastic for real life were actually written to be culturally relevant through the use of allegory. Whitener cites examples from such episodes as “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street“, “Nick of Time” and “Time Enough at Last” to show how Rod Serling, Richard Matheson and the whole writing team addressed such cultural concerns of Communism, racism, nuclear warfare, loneliness, mob mentality and mass hysteria by focusing on a concept, object or situation as a storytelling device that felt very real.

The Twilight Zone style of horror and science fiction storytelling something was always revealed about the characters by the introduction of the allegorical device into the plot. …everything in Serling’s and Matheson’s writing meant something to them. They wrote about monsters and unknown terrors but that was so they could also write about real people they knew. That’s what grounded a story and that’s what made it real. And by Serling talking directly to the audience itself at the end of every episode, he made the situations real to the audience.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP