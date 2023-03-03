1,000 Musicians Play Three Classic Punk Songs

The Rockin’1000, the group of 1,000 talented musicians, who previously came together in 2015 from all over Italy to simultaneously play the Foo Fighters’ song “Learn To Fly, performed a medley of three iconic punk rock songs: “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by Iggie Pop and The Stooges, “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones, and “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” by The Clash. This performance took place in 2019 at an arena in Paris.

Frontman Fabio Zaffagnini explained why this genre is so important to the band.

In a world spinning faster than any trend, we stay true to ourselves, question things, and challenge authority. This is the way of Punk.