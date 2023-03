Rockin’1000, a group of 1,000 incredibly talented musicians, who previously performed a medley of three classic rock songs, followed up with three iconic anthems from the 1990s performed live during different shows. The songs include “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana (Cesena 2016), “Celebrity Skin” by Hole (Florence 2018), and “Killing in the Name” by Rage Against the Machine (Frankfurt 2019).

This is an ode to the 90s, if we had anything to say, we would have screamed it right to your face.