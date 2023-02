The Rockin’1000, a group of 1,000 incredibly talented musicians, performed a medley of three classic rock songs, namely “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, and “Smoke on The Water” by Deep Purple, during a live 2022 show in Paris.

Paradise City, Enter Sandman, Smoke On The Water: get ready to be blown away by the power of these rock anthems! Our 1.000 musicians show that the spirit of rock is alive and well!