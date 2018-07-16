Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Six-Legged Robot Flowerpot That Interacts With Its Environment to Meet the Needs of the Onboard Plant

by at on

Rotating HEXA
Rotating Towards Light

Tianqi Sun, the founder of the Chinese robotics company Vincross has transformed one of its signature creations, the HEXA, into a very smart six-legged robot flowerpot. The robot interacts with the its environment to efficiently meet the needs of the onboard plant. If the plant needs light, it can move itself over a patch of sunshine or rotate towards it, if it needs food or water, it can make a request with gestures and if it wants human interaction, that can be done too.

Plants are passive. Eternally, inexplicably passive. No matter if they are being cut, bitten, burned or pulled from the earth, or when they lack sunshine, water, or are too hot or cold, they will hold still and take whatever is happening to them. They have the fewest degrees of freedom among all the creatures in nature. This is simply the default setting that nature gives to plants. …With a robotic rover base, plants can experience mobility and interaction. I do hope that this project can bring some inspiration to the relationship between technology and natural default settings.

HEXA Flowerpot

Sunshine Hexa
Walking to Sunshine

Grumpy HEXA
Grumpy (needing something)

Playful HEXA
Playful

images via Tianqi Sun

via CNET, Technabob



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP