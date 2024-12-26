Robert Plant Talks About Writing ‘All My Love’ in Memory of His Son Karak Who Died in 1977 at the Age of Five

The great Robert Plant sat down with veteran reporter Dan Rather of The Big Interview and spoke about the effect that the unexpected death of his five year old son Karac Pendragon in July of 1977 had on his incredible music career. Plant also shared that he and John Paul Jones wrote “All My Love” in memory of Karac.

Plant also talked about his favorite parts of being in Led Zeppelin, how he tried living in the United States, and “Stairway to Heaven”.