MTV Rewind – An Interactive Website That Streams Classic MTV Music Videos and Shows
Conceptual creator FlexasaurusRex created MTV Rewind, an interactive site that streams classic music videos and shows from MTV’s heyday. Channels include the first day of MTV, Headbanger’s Ball, Live Aid 1985, VH1, MTV Unplugged, 120 Minutes, and several more. There’s also a channel for Grateful Dead content.
39,442 music videos spanning 6 decades (1970s – 2020s). No ads. No algorithm. No login. Just pure random discovery.