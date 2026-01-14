MTV Rewind – An Interactive Website That Streams Classic MTV Music Videos and Shows

MTV Rewind

Conceptual creator FlexasaurusRex created MTV Rewind, an interactive site that streams classic music videos and shows from MTV’s heyday. Channels include the first day of MTV, Headbanger’s Ball, Live Aid 1985, VH1, MTV Unplugged, 120 Minutes, and several more. There’s also a channel for Grateful Dead content.

39,442 music videos spanning 6 decades (1970s – 2020s). No ads. No algorithm. No login. Just pure random discovery.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



