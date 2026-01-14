Bulldog Greets Neighbors Through an Elaborately Decorated Hole in the Fence

A very serious looking but incredibly adorable English bulldog named Betsy greets her neighbors and passersby through an elaborately decorated, strategically placed hole in the fence that her humans John and Jane cut out for her.

Betsy got her very own “hello window” in the front fence — John and Jane built and decorated it just for her, and now she spends her days greeting neighbors and watching the world go by.

While the hole allowed Betsy to poke her head through the fence to see what was going on in the world outside, she was barely noticed. To remedy this, Jane decided to decorate it on the outside of the fence to garner more attention for her attention loving dog.

Whenever they took her outside, Betsy was always really curious. She’d love to get a glimpse of the park or watch the cars drive by. So, John and Jane cut out a hole so she could get a better view. …Since the fence was so short and close to the ground, people walking by didn’t really notice Betsy, so Jane added decorations. Now she dresses up Betsy’s special window with each changing season and holiday.