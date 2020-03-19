A Giant River Turtle at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and His Human Caretaker Both Turn 28 on Pi Day 2020

The wonderful Shedd Aquarium in Chicago (previously) celebrated two birthdays on March 14, 2020, aka Pi Day, despite their closure to the public. Both Yam, a giant river turtle in residence and Yam’s human caretaker Evan turned 28 years old on the same day.
A special cake was made for Yam using all sorts of yummy ingredients that contained nutritious treats perfect for a celebrating turtle.
They celebrated twinning with some extra enrichment for Yam: a pie made out of tortoise pellet crust, sweet potato filling and decorations of grapes, pomegranate seeds, and “candles” of kale.
While we are closed to the public until March 29, animal care staff are onsite 24/7 to continue looking after the animals, including celebrating birthdays! Today on #PiDay giant river turtle Yam turns 28 years old…and so does animal care specialist, Evan! ?? pic.twitter.com/068wcmrn6E
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 14, 2020