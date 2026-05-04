Woman Rides Horse Through Coffee Shop Drive-Thru to Surprise Her Sister at Work

“California cowgirl” Kate Janicki skillfully rode her beloved horse Penny through a local Dutch Bros drive-thru to surprise her sister at work.

So, my sister just started a new job at a coffee shop down the road. And I’m going to surprise her by riding Penny through the drive-thru and ordering a drink.

Janicki shared the day’s challenges, which included threatening rain, difficulty navigating the trailer, and, of course, documenting the entire episode while ordering a drink.

Okay, the rain is kind of starting to come down. But I’m hoping it’s not going to be too bad. I missed my turn. So now I have to go all the way around, and I’m trying to beat the rain, but it’ll be fine. We’ll be fine. Okay, we made it….There it is. Dutch Bros., we’re going to go through that drive-thru. Good girl. You’re doing great.

She also said that Penny is always up for a little fun.

Penny was of course perfect. This horse is always down for my little adventures

via Neatorama