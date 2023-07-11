Rick Astley Covers AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ at Glastonbury 2023

The great Rick Astley, who played his iconic “Rickroll” song “Never Gonna Give You Up” at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival and did a set of Smiths covers, followed up these performances with an amazing cover of the AC/DC song “Highway to Hell”. During the song, Astley was singing his heart out while playing the drums.

Rick Astley sings AC/DC at Glastonbury

Here’s another view of the show

Drummer Rayna Vandel reacted to Astley’s performance from that day. Vandel was both surprised and impressed with Astley’s ability to sing and drum at the same time.

If you’re a drummer or if you’re a singer, doing both at the same time is mental. It’s so difficult. I mean sure he’s just laying down like a simple money beat and it’s like quite easy to you know to syncopate singing over that, but the guy’s not like a pro drummer. He’s a he’s a front man he’s a singer, so this in front of a Glastonbury crowd is so nuts. Dude, I take my hat off.

Astley had previously performed this song to a smaller audience in 2017.