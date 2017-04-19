Rick Astley Surprises His Troubadour Audience With an Encore of AC/DC ‘s ‘Highway to Hell’

In August 2016, musician Rick Astley, who is probably most well known for the 2007 eponymous “Rickroll” meme, played to an encouraging crowd at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. When it came time for the encore, Astley surprised his audience, first by taking a set behind the drum kit and then playing a decent cover of the AC/DC song “Highway to Hell“. Show attendee bludog3 captured these unexpected moments of the show.

Rick performs a surprise encore of AC/DC’s Highway to Hell at his amazing showcase gig at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. August 11, 2016. For everyone asking, the glass was there for his drummer. The venue is very small and the glass prevents the drums from being picked up by all of the other mics and overwhelming everything.

via B3ta, The Awesomer