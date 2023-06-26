Rick Astley and Blossoms Perform a Set of 16 Songs by The Smiths at Glastonbury 2023

Rick Astley, who performed his famous Rickroll song “Never Gonna Give You Up” at Glastonbury 2023, later partnered with British indie band Blossoms to cover 16 iconic songs by The Smiths in a secret second set at the festival on June 24, 2023.

The songs included “This Charming Man”, “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now”, “How Soon Is Now”, “There is a Light That Never Goes Out”, and many others.

Here is the complete setlist:

1. “This Charming Man”

2. “What Difference Does It Make?”

3. “Bigmouth Strikes Again”

4. “Cemetry Gates”

5. “Ask”

6. “Hand in Glove”

7. “Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others”

8. “The Boy With the Thorn in His Side”

9. “Girlfriend in a Coma”

10. “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now”

11. “Panic”

12. “William, It Was Really Nothing”

13. “Barbarism Begins at Home”

14. “Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want”

15. “How Soon Is Now?”

16. “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”

Rick Astley x Blossoms covering The Smiths… chefs kiss pic.twitter.com/ZHR4ptVSWS — Jack (@JaackB95) June 24, 2023

Astley played similar sets with Blossoms in both Manchester and London in 2021.

On a related note, The Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr, who wasn’t necessarily crazy about the covers at first, played “Tattooed Love Boys” with The Pretenders and Dave Grohl at Glastonbury.