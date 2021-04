Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty will be returning on Sunday, June 20, 2021 with a trailer for the fifth season of the series. The season promises to be filled with a fantastic collection of the pair’s fantastic adventures, which appears to include more family time as well.

Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.