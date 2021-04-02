On April Fool’s Day 2021 Comedy Central quite humorously also introduced “Adult Swim Junior” with an amusing parody trailer for “Rick and Morty Babies”. Of course, characters live in an alternate dimension.
by Lori Dorn on
