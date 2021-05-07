A Retired Trail Dog Reflects on a Life Well Lived

“A Dog’s Tale” is a touching short film by Anthill Films for bicycle company Shimano about a retired trail dog named Raven who reflects on a life well lived.

While sitting calmly in her driveway, Raven “narrates” what it was like running with her beloved humans as they biked up and down mountain trails around the world, citing visual examples of younger trail dogs doing the same in their respective primes.

Raven is a 13-year-old retired trail dog from Squamish, British Columbia who’s spent countless days frolicking on loamy singletrack beneath towering spruces. Old age has slowed her down, and now Raven happily lies in the driveway, watching dog after dog, and their human, head for the hills. Celebrating the joys of mountain biking through the eyes of the trail dog, Raven takes us from her driveway memories in BC to the high deserts of Utah, to freshly cut South African trails and back again.

via Nag on the Lake