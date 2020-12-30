Restoring a Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Starfighter Star Wars Toy From 1978 Back to Gleaming Condition

Video creator Rescue & Restore who brings rusty, worn vintage toys back to their original shine and luster, restored and rewired a dingy Luke Skywalker‘s X-wing Starfighter Star Wars toy from 1978 back to gleaming condition.

I restored Luke Skywalker’s 1978 X-Wing! This was a really fun restoration project. I used a method called retrobright to bleach the plastic and remove the yellowing. It was really satisfying to bring this one back to life. Seeing these in the Mandalorian was awesome as well.