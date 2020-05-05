Restoring Vintage Toy Trains, Planes and Automobiles

Video creator Rescue & Restore works on rusty, worn vintage toys and skillfully brings them back to their original shine and luster. Some of their work is about restoring vintage toy vehicles such as a 1970s Mighty Tonka Tow Truck Wrecker, a highly collectible Wyandotte antique airplane, a 1960s Tonka Fire Truck, and a 1920s Dayton streetcar trolley. In other words, trains, planes, and automobiles.