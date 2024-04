Rescue Kitten Hides Out Inside a Pink Foam Roller For Some Alone Time

Ruby, the devoted rescued kitten who accompanies her human 24/7, decided to get some alone time in a place her human Rico would probably not look; inside the pink foam roller on the kitchen counter. He eventually located Ruby in the last place he thought he’d find her.

So I was looking for Ruby the whole time until I found out….

Now Ruby’s secret hiding place is not so secret, but she still loves it.

My new favorite place